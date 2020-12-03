Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to hold virtual briefing to discuss hospitalization surge from COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will be joined by Dr. Ronald Strony, the Co-Chair of Emergency Medicine at Geisinger to discuss the concern surrounding the recent hospitalization surge due to COVID-19.

Pennsylvania has seen over 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, and hospitalizations are increasing along with the rise in cases.

They will hold the briefing at 11:30 AM today. They will discuss the need for Pennsylvanians to follow the mitigation efforts in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

