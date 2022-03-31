SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Thursday, March 31 that all of its in-store pharmacies will now offer the second booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to adults 50 or older and for immunocompromised individuals.

“The second booster dose offers an increased level of protection to people aged 50 and above, particularly those over 65 years old. Immunocompromised individuals 12 years old and older are also eligible for the second booster,” Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy said.

“This increased protection is designed to protect people and prevent serious COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalization. Our in-store pharmacy immunization program offers customers a quick and convenient option,” Seipp added.

The second Moderna and Pfizer boosters can be administered four months after the first booster dose. There is no charge to customers for the boosters or initial rounds of COVID-19 immunizations.

To receive this second booster dose, customers should schedule an appointment with a Weis Market certified immunizer by clicking here. Depending on availability, walk-ins are also welcomed.