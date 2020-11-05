Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine gives update on the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine held a virtual press conference to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.

This update comes on the same day that COVID-19 daily numbers saw the highest increase since the start of the pandemic.

She spoke on how the state would handle vaccine distribution, saying that they’re still waiting on the Federal Government’s approval, but they’ve already submitted a plan to the CDC.

There will be three phases of distribution with healthcare workers, front-line workers, and the most vulnerable being in the first phase.

The timeline is still unclear, she says, but it will take many months to see the community spread of COVID-19 decrease.