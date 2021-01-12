Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provides update on COVID vaccine rollout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Wolf’s Administration and the Pa. Department of Health outlined their ongoing efforts to vaccinate healthcare workers in the state.

They also gave an update on how vaccine rollout is going in Pennsylvania.

Thousands and thousands of vaccine doses have been given out in Pennsylvania since rollout began about a month ago. A more detailed look at the state’s efforts can be seen on their vaccine dashboard.

But some people are concerned the rollout isn’t happening fast enough.

So far here in Pa., healthcare systems and pharmacies have given out more than 311,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

And, the keystone state has more than 100,000 doses waiting to be given out.

As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania is still in Phase 1A, which means the vaccine is only going out to healthcare workers and seniors at nursing homes.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says of course they want to vaccinate everyone, but they’re also trying to make sure we’re giving it to the must vulnerable populations first.

“Wanting to prioritize certain at-risk groups with a very strong health equity lens and the other is speed, getting vaccine into arms. We want to find in Pennsylvania–and really throughout the nation–the right balance in that,” Dr. Levine explains.

The federal health secretary came out with new guidance on Tuesday urging states to include seniors who are 65-and-older in their first phase.

Dr. Levine says this guidance is something the state is looking at implementing in the near future.