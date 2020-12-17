LIVE NOW: Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to give an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a virtual press conference today to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process.

Vaccines have started to be delivered to hospitals across the state to ensure front line workers get the vaccine in phase one.

Once phase one is complete, phase two will begin. The vaccine will be distributed in three phases.

The conference will be held at 1:30 PM today, and can be viewed on this story.