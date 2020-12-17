HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a virtual press conference today to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process.
Vaccines have started to be delivered to hospitals across the state to ensure front line workers get the vaccine in phase one.
Once phase one is complete, phase two will begin. The vaccine will be distributed in three phases.
The conference will be held at 1:30 PM today, and can be viewed on this story.
TOP STORIES
- LIVE NOW: Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to give an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- Big Game Bound Week 15: Chiefs vs. Saints, the odds with Steve Kornacki
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,966 new cases, 529,335 total as of Dec. 17, 2020
- Harrisburg’s Nate Bruce signs with Penn State on abc27
- Philanthropist donates $10 million to Harrisburg Goodwill just in time for the holidays