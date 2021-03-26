Secretary of Human Services recognizes childcare worker resiliency amidst pandemic

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller visited The Children’s Garden of St. John’s on Friday afternoon to highlight the ongoing vaccination effort for childcare providers.

Miller says out of 38,000 childcare workers across Pennsylvania, more than 17,000 have been connected to a COVID-19 vaccine site.

“Teachers gain a peace of mind to conduct their jobs without contracting COVID-19. It provided comfort for our families to be able to go to work,” said Tracy Baxter, director of The Children’s Garden.

Miller also recognized childcare workers’ flexibility during the pandemic.

“We owe childcare providers a debt of gratitude always, but especially for their resilience over the last year,” Miller said.

In addition, childcare providers will soon have access to $303 million from the American Rescue Act.