Senior-living facilities in Pennsylvania get COVID-19 vaccine

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Moniqua Acosta stood eagerly in line, waiting to be one of the employees at Landis Homes in Lancaster County to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“It’s just because of what I am experiencing here,” Acosta said. “Seeing the residents who come down with the virus, our staff members who are coming down with the virus, if I can be a part of the solution to make life just a little bit easier for the staff, residents and for the family members I want to be able to do that.”

Monday was the first chance residents and staff members of senior-living facilities across Pennsylvania had to get the vaccine.

“For me it felt like any other vaccine,” Acosta said. “Maybe there just a little discomfort right in the beginning, but nothing out of the ordinary.”

Working with CVS more than 200 doses of the vaccines were given out at Landis Homes on Monday.

Executive Director and Senior Vice President, Michelle Rassler said the vaccine was not mandatory for anyone.

“About 80% of our healthcare residents were choosing to get the vaccine,” Rassler said. “We’re encouraged by that. We have 160 or 170 team members getting (the vaccine) and we get our second dose January 18th. That gives others to get their first dose then.”

On Monday Pennsylvania State Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine said the vaccine process will continue to take time.

Rassler said they are thankful the vaccine represents a light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It gives us the hope that 2021 is going to be a lot better than 2020 is,” Rassler said. “That is our hope. We need to stay hopeful.”