Sewer water testing for COVID-19, shows there could be 10 times more people with the virus than reported

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Region Water in Harrisburg is part of a national research project. It’s been collecting sewer water and sending it to a startup company from MIT, Biobot Analytics. So far, it’s found that there could be up to ten times more people with COVID-19 in Dauphin County than what’s been reported by the Department of Health.

The testing looks at the presence of the virus in human waste and may give a truer number of how many people actually have it, especially if they’re asymptomatic or haven’t been tested. On May 5th, Capital Region Water sent its first samples of sewer water to Biobot Analytics.

“From that sample, was that we had a population of about 5,700 cases in our service territory, so much higher than what would have been expected,” said Jess Rosentel, Director of Wastewater Operations at Capital Region Water.

That’s about a 4.5 percent prevalence rate in the 130,000 person testing area. That same day, Dauphin County reported 695 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The next week on May 12th, samples showed the presence of COVID-19 in 7,200 people, and then down to 3,200 people on May 19th.

“It shows that at the very moment we were starting to see the virus decline, according to the wastewater epidemiology was the same time we were starting to reopen so there’s a correlation there, and if we see things that are alarming obviously we’ll bring it to the public’s attention,” said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

There’s a plan to expand this testing to other parts of the state.

“We’ve ended up forming a lot of partnerships. We created a working group that includes the Department of Health, Harrisburg University, some healthcare systems,” said Rosentel.

“It should be able to detect whether or not we’re going to see a resurgence in the fall, hopefully even before that resurgence is felt,” said Papenfuse.

Capital Region Water plans to continue taking samples every week, and is hopeful more funding will come through to continue with this research.