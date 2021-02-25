Shippensburg University implements Raider Rapid Test to limit COVID-19 spread

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, Shippensburg University students returned for in-person classes. To keep everyone safe, the school has a new COVID-19 testing system called Raider Rapid Results.

The rapid, saliva test requires students to spit into a tube, which is then sent to a lab.

Students will be tested once a week or whenever an off-campus student wants to visit them on campus.

“We know that some of the students struggle with the online learning piece, so if we can keep the campus open and keep them face-to-face so they can continue to engage with their faculty, as well as their peers, it makes for a better experience,” said Javita Thompson, director of Business Development and Partnerships at Shippensburg University.

Test results are available within 24 hours.

When students test negative, they receive a passport saying they’re cleared to participate in activities.