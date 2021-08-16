Shippensburg University reverses course on COVID, requiring masks for fall semester

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After announcing in July that the fall semester would be a step back to normalcy, Shippensburg University announced today that masks will be required on campus this fall.

“The inability of Pennsylvania state universities to require vaccinations, combined with low vaccination rates in our local communities, and a continued increase in the positivity rates in the region precipitates the need to once again mask up to mitigate the potential exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus,” a statement in a press release said.

Masks will be required in all indoor spaces and any indoor events. Students and staff may remove their masks when eating, or when in their assigned living spaces or offices. All individuals are required to wear masks when using public transportation.

