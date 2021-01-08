Small businesses can expect more COVID relief with return of Paycheck Protection program

More COVID relief is on the way for small businesses.
The federal government is getting ready to bring back the Paycheck Protection Program.
This comes five months after its first two rounds of funding ended.
First-time borrowers with less than 500 employees can get up to $10-million. Repeat borrowers, with less than 300 employees, can get up to $2-million if they lost at least 15% in revenue.
