Small businesses in Cumberland County can apply for up to $10,000 in relief grants

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Small businesses in Cumberland County can now apply for a grant totaling up to $10,000 through the Cumberland County Small Business Relief Working Capital Program.

The program, held through the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC), provides immediate support for Cumberland County businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“This grant goes to the heart of CAEDC’s mission to support our business community and improve the quality of life of the residents in the county. The grant will provide necessary relief to many of our small businesses, who are in need of help” said CAEDC CEO, Jamie Keener.

Award funds can be used to cover operating expenses such as payroll, rent, mortgage, supplies, marketing and others. This is a competitive grant program, with a total of $275,000 available to businesses county-wide who serve Cumberland County residents.

Eligible applicants must be for-profit businesses physically located in Cumberland County, have fewer than 25 employees, and be able to show they were negatively impacted by Covid-19.

Businesses can find all the qualifications and guidelines by clicking here.

All grant applications are due by Friday, February 19, 2021.