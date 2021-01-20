Smokers and pregnant women moved to Phase 1A of Pa. vaccination plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new group of Pennsylvanians including smokers and pregnant women are now among nurses and EMS in the first stage of coronavirus vaccine recipients.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, vaccinations have begun on those most at risk of illness, including health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those with high-risk conditions.

“The CDC has defined this group as people who have conditions like COPD, cancer, sickle cell disease, and chronic kidney disease. Pregnant women are also included in this group,” said Cindy Findley, Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, and head of the COVID-19 vaccine task force.

Those most at risk, also include smokers, pregnant women, people with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, and those with obesity and severe obesity.

Now, more than 3.5 million Pennsylvanians have been added to phase 1A.

As of Tuesday, nearly 341,000 Pennsylvanians have been partially vaccinated while nearly 68,500 were fully vaccinated.

To view more information on phase 1A recipients, vaccination sites, and vaccination data, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.