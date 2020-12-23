Socially distant ski season begins at Roundtop Mountain Resort

Last week’s winter storm has made it possible for the opening of a socially distant ski season at Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, PA. The resort is confident that the ski season can shred through the winter during the pandemic; claiming that skiing and snowboarding is a naturally socially distant activity to begin with.

“You have about 3-4 feet from the back of your ski to the tip of your ski (or snowboard) that will naturally keep you distanced while standing in line for the lifts.”, first year General Manager Brett Cook stated.

Skiers and snowboarders did not seem to mind the new COVID protocols at all. Many were happy to just be outside; having the opportunity to “shred some gnar”.

Reservations are to be made online before entering and a mask is required at all times. Food and drinks are offered for take-out only.

Snowtubing at Roundtop Mountain Resort is set to open soon.