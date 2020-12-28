LIVE: SOH Dr. Rachel Levine provides update on COVID-19 in Pa.

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine is expected to discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

Dr. Levine will encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.

