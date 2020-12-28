HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine is expected to discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
Dr. Levine will encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.
TOP STORIES
- Newsfeed Now: Remembering the lives claimed by COVID-19
- Conscious Gaming’s announces ‘PlayPause,’ internet-based gambling self-exclusion tool
- LIVE: SOH Dr. Rachel Levine provides update on COVID-19 in Pa.
- Lancaster drug raid uncovers cocaine, THC products, mushrooms, $91K cash and more
- Transient man charged with kidnapping and homicide of Bloomsburg woman