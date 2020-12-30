SOH ordering 10% of all vaccine distributions to health care facilities be designated for non-hospital affiliated health care workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new order from the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health (SOH) is directing 10% of all vaccine distributions to hospitals, health systems, pharmacies and others, be designated for non-hospital affiliated health care personnel.

“Getting Pennsylvanians immunized with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is an essential step in reducing the number of virus-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths, including all those who continue to take care of us,” said Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine. “There are nearly one million health care personnel across the commonwealth who work directly or indirectly with patients and are eligible for vaccine initially. The department will continue to follow and update our COVID-19 interim vaccination plan to address how and when all Pennsylvanians can receive their vaccine.”

This order, which goes into effect January 6, 2021, will cover health care personnel including, but is not limited to, emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, technicians, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, students and trainees, direct support professionals, clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities.

“The vaccination process will take time. We need Pennsylvanians, including health care personnel to be patient as we continue to get the vaccine into the hands of the right people at the right time so we can protect against COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said. “We are hopeful as we move forward, additional vaccines trials will be completed and receive an Emergency Use Authorization, enhancing the number of vaccines we receive.”