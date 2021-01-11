Some EMTs turning down COVID-19 vaccinations

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — When the emergency lights go on, members of Susquehanna Valley EMS are prepared to be safe by putting on equipment.

“When we go into a scene we wear eye protection, we wear either P-100 masks, gloves, and some times gowns,” Adam Marden, operations manager at Susquehanna Valley EMS, said.

While the EMTs take safety precautions, some are opting against taking the COVID-19 vaccinations.

“They’re afraid to put a chemical in your body,” Marden said. “What is the long term effect going to be?”

Marden said that only about 20% of the staff at Susquehanna Valley EMS has taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marden would not say if he has or hasn’t taken the vaccine, but he said those who haven’t are hesitant the vaccines because of their quick rollouts.

“With the vaccine being new and not a lot of research out there, they’re nervous,” Marden said.

The vaccination process has been mostly voluntary among those on the front lines to this point.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, has urged those who have been offered a chance to take the vaccine.