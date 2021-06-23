South Central Pa. transit systems to continue mask mandate through September

(WHTM) — The South Central Transit Authority announced on Wednesday that all public transportation in the region will continue to require riders to wear masks through September 13.

Any Federal Transit Administration (FTA), Capital Area Transit (CAT), Rabbittransit, Red Rose Transit Authority, BARTA, and Lebanon Transit (LT) will continue to follow this mandate, since they are among those receiving Federal Transit Administration funding and are required to follow the TSA mask mandate.

While Governor Wolf announced the mask mandate will lift on June 28, businesses and organizations are allowed to continue to require masks.

“It is very important that the riding public understands that the June 28 announcement by the Governor does not change the facemask requirement for transit riders,” SCTA Executive Director Dave Kilmer said.

With the order, regional transit authorities plead to riders that they respect the mandate in order to minimize confrontation and delays. All drivers will have free masks for distribution.

“While we are all working towards a return to normal, we ask our customers to continue to mask up prior to boarding,” LT Executive Director Theresa Giurintano said. “Wearing a mask will help the transit providers remain compliant with Federal requirements and avoid unnecessary travel delays.”