HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Capitol reopens to the public Monday.

People can now enter through the Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office building entrances.

Everyone inside is required to wear a mask, so if you don’t have one, you’ll be given one when you go through security.

Entrances have hand sanitzer stations, and everyone must continue to social distance.

Extra signage with new guidelines is placed throughout the building.

Events scheduled through the Office of Special Events are still canceled through July 5.

The Department of General Services is working with organizers to reschedule outdoor events on or after July 6 on the Front Capitol Steps and at Soldiers Grove.

Before the pandemic, the Capitol was also used for weddings, celebrations and announcements.

At this point, there’s no indication on when scheduled events inside the building may begin again.