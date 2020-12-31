State Health Department to add COVID-19 testing site in Dauphin County

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Jan. 4, Dauphin County and four other Pa. counties will receive additional COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-in testing clinics as part of the state Health Department’s efforts to provide pop-up testing sites to all 61 counties.

Over the course of eight weeks, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announces new regional testing sites for Pennsylvania. As of Monday, Crawford, Lehigh, Somerset, and Union counties will join Dauphin County in providing drive-thru and walk-in COVID-19 tests to its residents.

“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Pop-up testing sites are provided to counties with a percent-positivity rate above 5%, which includes every county in Pennsylvania as outlined by the state’s Early Warning Monitoring dashboard.

Dauphin, Somerset, and Crawford counties will only be providing drive-thru testing clinics due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in these regions.

Lehigh and Union counties will provide both drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing options.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, “testing will be available daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM starting Monday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 8.”

To receive a COVID test in Dauphin County, the Giant Center Parking Lot, located on 550 Hersheypark Drive in Hershey, will be the only location provided. Up to 450 patients can be tested per day.