State health leaders emphasize importance of cooperating with COVID-19 contact tracers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because most Pennsylvanians contacted by COVID-19 contact tracers refuse to cooperate, state health officials took a different approach.
During a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, health officials brought along a contact tracer to emphasize the importance of cooperating with the state’s efforts when tracing COVID-19.
Silicia Lomax gave her thoughts about why Pennsylvanians should pick up the phone if she or one of her colleagues calls.
“The contact tracers work in identifying these exposures of close contacts, and encouraging people to quarantine,” explained Lomax. “It’s important and will continue to play a very vital role within our communities. This is how we can continue to save lives.”
The health department also named the five counties getting teams of COVID-19 testers on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The testing sites will offer COVID-19 tests for free, but none of this week’s five testing clinics are in the Midstate.
