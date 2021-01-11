State health officials adding to the list of first stage vaccine recipients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While Pennsylvania remains in the first phase of vaccine distribution, state health officials are adding another group to the list of vaccine recipients in stage one.

In the state’s latest vaccine plan, healthcare workers and nursing home residents are still at the front of the line. Residents age 75 and older are also included in the first phase.

Essential workers such as police officers, grocery store workers, and teachers are included in the first phase.

Those aged 65-74, people with health conditions, and another batch of workers in different industries will follow in the next stage.

More than 200,000 shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been given to people in Pennsylvania already, and that number is increasing every day.

State health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says people must remain patient as it will be months before the general public will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Some state lawmakers have expressed their concern that high risk Pennsylvania’s have not been made more of a priority when it comes to their place in line for the vaccine.

The first phase of the vaccine plan began last month and there is no word yet on when the next group of people will get their turn.