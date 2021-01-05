State Health officials urge Pennsylvanias to cooperate with contact tracers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) — With the new year, contact tracing and case investigations remain a crucial part of eliminating the spread of COVID-19. The Department of Health expects a rise in cases following the holidays and encourages Pennsylvanians to cooperate with contact tracers.

“Regardless of where folks are, close gatherings are really where we see the virus spread, so it’s very important for folks to answer the call, respond to the contact tracers, and provide as much information as possible so that we can help protect you and your family,” said Lindsey Mauldin, senior advisor on contact tracing for the Department of Health.

In 2021, the Department of Health is ramping up case investigations through the Connect and Protect form.

“The Connect and Protect form helps to take some of the load off of the case investigation calls that public health officials make and allow for more folks to efficiently complete the case investigation,” Mauldin said.

As for COVID-19 testing, eight million tests have been administered between April and December 2020.

“Even though the hope is that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine available for most people some time this new year, the vaccine does not override the importance of continuing to test for the virus and contain it to stop the spread,” said Michael Huff, director of testing and contact tracing with the Department of Health.

Huff says the department’s testing plan for the new year includes more surveillance testing, a way to identify asymptomatic patients.