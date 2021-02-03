State lawmakers discuss COVID vaccine distribution with health officials, providers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA House Health Committee held a public hearing Wednesday about the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. Among the goals was to figure out what the state can do to make the process easier for health care providers and people looking to get vaccinated.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, health systems, and pharmacies participated in the conversation.

“Greater certainly and more time to plan and communicate accurately with our community members will go a long way,” said Susan Friedberg Kalson, the CEO of Squirrel Hill Health Center.

Kalson spoke of the thousands of community members desperate to get vaccinated.

Hospital leaders say staffs are inundated with voicemails and emails that they simply don’t have the resources to answer.

Health care workers testified they’re trying their best, but the current process isn’t working.

“As you can imagine, we still run a hospital here,” said Richard Allen, the CEO of Warren General Hospital. “The vaccine is free, the materials are free, but we’re not getting paid to do this.”

Health systems are asking for more resources, plus a few weeks notice about orders and shipments.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it was only getting a week’s notice from the federal government, but the Biden administration says that will soon be three weeks.

Another concern is transparency, and making sure it’s those who qualify who get the shots.

“I’m getting a lot of questions from constituents teachers are saying, ‘how come we can’t get vaccinations but other schools are getting vaccinations,” said Rep. Brad Roae, who is on the PA House Health Committee.

Lawmakers sought answers from both health officials and providers, as they worked together to brainstorm solutions.

The state says there is hope from new efforts like the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Mission.

Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam is stressing that patience is key.

“As we move onto later phases, we plan to hold additional community vaccination clinics in close partnership with the Pennsylvanian Emergency Management Agency,” said Beam.

Lawmakers say they expect to have more hearings on this topic in the future.

Resources about COVID vaccine eligibility and how to get vaccinated can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.