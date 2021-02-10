State lawmakers to host public hearing on pregnancy during the pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State lawmakers are hosting a virtual public hearing Wednesday to discuss maternal health during the pandemic.

New and expectant mothers and OB/GYNS are among those set to testify about care and challenges.

There are so many unknowns with COVID and there are even more unknowns with pregnancy during the pandemic. Experts say that’s because pregnant women can be particularly difficult to follow as the virus, variants, treatments and the vaccine all develop so rapidly.

Lawmakers will be discussing maternal care before, during and after delivery during the pandemic: what we do know so far that could help expectant mothers.

The Senate and Democratic House Policy Committees will also be talking about concerns, including mortality rates and the impact of quarantine on mental health for pregnant or postpartum women.

Another big topic is the vaccine.

Experts will discuss access to the shots for Pennsylvanians who are pregnant or nursing.

Right now, the CDC is recommending women who are pregnant get vaccinated because of the increased risks they may have if they develop COVID-19.

That being said, there is still limited data about the vaccine for those who are pregnant, creating a hesitancy among some.

The CDC recommends women speak with their doctors about risk factors.

It says both Pfizer and Moderna are monitoring people in the clinical trials who became pregnant, as more studies are planned.

This hearing is at the request of the PA Women’s Health Caucus.

It starts at 11 a.m. and can be streamed on the PA Senate Democrats Facebook page.