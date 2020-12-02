State officials dispatch COVID-19 mobile strike team in Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The community spread is substantial across the Midstate but especially in Mifflin County.

That’s why the state dispatched a mobile strike team to offer free COVID testing this week.

The most recent 7-day data shows Mifflin County with the second highest rate of positive cases in the entire commonwealth.

State and local officials hope more access to testing will bring those numbers down.

In the first wave of COVID, case counts were very low in Mifflin County.

“We would have one case, two cases a day in the reports, sometimes no cases. So I think a lot of people got COVID fatigue,” said County Commissioner Kevin Kodish.

Because of that fatigue those numbers are now skyrocketing. Kodish asked for help.

“With our numbers and our positivity rate it was imperative that we get a site here and to the governor’s credit, he answered the call and moved us up on the list,” Kodish said.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare can now test up to 450 people a day at the Pennsylvania Fire Academy. All you need is a photo ID or insurance card.

“You don’t have to have any symptoms or have a doctor’s note, have to been exposed or anything like that to come and get tested,” saied Ashley Johns, physician assistant and AMI senior team lead.

Demand is so high for the free testing that wait times have been one to two hours.

“We’re trying to do the best we can with the wait times,” Johns said. “We’re moving slowly but surely, but over time we usually become a little bit more efficient.”

The turnaround time for results is two to seven days. If you are tested, you’re asked to self-isolate until you get your results.

“If you’re going to be around other people, mask up. That helps prevent the spread,” Kodish said. “And get yourself tested if you have a chance to see if you’re positive or negative. If it’s negative that’s a good thing. We want to get through this rough stretch that we’re having and get to the vaccine stage where people can get vaccinated.”

The drive-through testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Sunday Dec. 6.