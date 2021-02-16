State Rep. Patty Kim returns to Harrisburg after COVID-19 recovery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Representative Patty Kim is a COVID survivor.

The Harrisburg Democrat was in the budget hearings on Tuesday after testing positive in mid-January and remained quarantined at home.

But she knows she’s among the lucky ones.

“COVID is no joke. I’ve been very blessed and I was able to get over it, but I think about those people who couldn’t — people of color, older folks — it really wiped them out,” Kim said.

Rep. Kim says it’s key for everyone to get vaccinated and stay healthy in order to get the economy back on track.