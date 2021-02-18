State senator creates ‘Stop the Virus’ Campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Vincent Hughes and his wife, Sheryl Lee Ralph-Hughes created a Stop the Virus campaign to encourage people, especially communities of color, to get masks, tests, and the vaccine by May as part of the May Day Challenge.

“We don’t need to lose so many people in sickness, we don’t need to lose so many people who are dying,” Sen. Hughes said.

One way to stop the number of deaths and cases is the vaccine.

“The vaccines are safe and effective, and it’s really important that we as a community continue to talk about that in forums like this,” said Keara Klinepeter, Executive Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health.

For some, the rollout of a new vaccine is a reminder of how the black community was treated in the past during clinical trials. Twin sisters, Dr. Elana McDonalds, and Dr. Delana Wardlaw have been working to serve as trusted messengers about the vaccine.

“In addition to us putting out the message, talk to other people that you know and trust and understand the vaccine process,” Dr. McDonalds said.

The two want people to get accurate information and make informed decisions that are best for them. They say it’s important to understand that side effects like body aches or fever can develop from the vaccine.

“Those side effects are far less significant than complications of coronavirus,” Dr. Wardlaw said.

While you wait for the vaccine, now is the time to educate yourself, reach out to community partners to get signed up for a vaccine, and help those around you.

“We don’t need to lose anymore lives, we can win this on this virus,” said Sen. Hughes.