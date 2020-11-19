State to give update on COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Health is set to give an update on its COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan.

A plan needs to be in place soon because the vaccine could be ready for delivery by the end of the year.

Pfizer and partner BioNTech said its vaccine is 95% effective and it is just days away from seeking authorization from Food and Drug Administration.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the state has already submitted a distribution plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It has three phases. The first phase makes sure health care workers, front line workers, and the vulnerable get vaccinated.

Dr. Levine will give an update on the state’s plan Thursday at 12:30 p.m.