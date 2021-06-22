Stats of the Pa. pandemic: One week until mask order is lifted

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the end of Pennsylvania’s mask mandate less than a week away, where do coronavirus cases and vaccinations stand?

It’s been a colossal fight in the making. The race to vaccinate encompassing nearly every nook and cranny of the Keystone State.

COVID Cases

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed a total of more than 1.2 million positive coronavirus infections since the onset in 2020. Over the last four days, a total of 744 cases were confirmed, a far cry from the days of late 2020.

Statewide percent positivity rates followed the trend, as the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 have also remained relatively low when compared to reports from earlier this year.

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – June 3, 2021

Vaccinations

According to the CDC, 58.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, inching ever closer to Governor Tom Wolf’s goal of 60% fully vaccinated before June 28, when the mask mitigation order will be lifted for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated residents.

Fully vaccinated residents may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the CDC.

To find and schedule a vaccine, you can visit Vaccines.gov, search your zip code and select a vaccination center that works for you