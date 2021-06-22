Stats of the Pa. pandemic: One week until mask order is lifted

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the end of Pennsylvania’s mask mandate less than a week away, where do coronavirus cases and vaccinations stand?

It’s been a colossal fight in the making. The race to vaccinate encompassing nearly every nook and cranny of the Keystone State.

COVID Cases

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed a total of more than 1.2 million positive coronavirus infections since the onset in 2020. Over the last four days, a total of 744 cases were confirmed, a far cry from the days of late 2020.

Statewide percent positivity rates followed the trend, as the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 have also remained relatively low when compared to reports from earlier this year.

PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 DEATHS BY DAY

March 18, 2020 – June 3, 2021

Vaccinations

According to the CDC, 58.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, inching ever closer to Governor Tom Wolf’s goal of 60% fully vaccinated before June 28, when the mask mitigation order will be lifted for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated residents.

Fully vaccinated residents may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the CDC.

To find and schedule a vaccine, you can visit Vaccines.gov, search your zip code and select a vaccination center that works for you

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss