Susquehanna Township School District to remain open despite confirmed COVID-19 case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township School District confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Susquehanna Township High School on Monday. During this time, the district schools will remain open, and safety protocols will continue to be implemented.

The positive COVID-19 case originated on the STHS Field Hockey Team, and thus all STHS Field Hockey-related activities will be suspended through Saturday, Nov. 7. Isolation protocols established by the PA Department of Health and Center for Disease Control will be followed before the positive case returns to school.

In addition, students and staff who were in close contact with the positive COVID-19 case will be notified by the District’s Pandemic Response Team and the PA Department of Health.

Susquehanna Township School District urges parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, headache, sore throat, nausea, or loss of taste or smell.

The District also encourages district stakeholders to continue to practice proper health and safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

