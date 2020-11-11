Susquenita School District postpones in-person learning until December

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Susquenita School District announced that their schools would fully transition to online learning beginning on Thursday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov. 30 after one staff member and two students tested positive for coronavirus.

While additional faculty and students remain in quarantine or await test results, Susquenita made this decision in order to continue prioritizing student and staff safety.

The decision was made in consultation with the Pa. Department of Health. Since a 14-day closure ends during the start of Thanksgiving Break, Susquenita Superintendent Kent Smith announced that the school district will return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

In addition to Susquenita students, those that attend Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School were also advised to not attend in-person learning until Dec. 1.

In the statement sent to families, Smith included that all District Athletic programs will be shut down during this closure, as well.