Three more Midstate counties ‘going green’ in Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three more Midstate counties enter into the green phase of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan Friday, June 19.

Midstate counties Dauphin, Franklin, and Perry along with Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill are now in the green phase. In Pennsylvania, there are now 54 counties in green and 13 counties in yellow.

The green phase means gyms, salons, theaters and entertainment venues can open.

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

While this phase facilitates a return to a “new normal,” the Wolf Administration says it is equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township, the Civil War Museum, and Hershey Story Museum are some popular businesses that are now able to open to the public.