Too soon to call Mifflin, statewide improvements in COVID-19 stats a trend, expert says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For what it’s worth, Mifflin County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases for the past week is barely half what the rate was a week earlier.
But what is it worth?
Not much yet, according to Dr. Frederick Southwick, a professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist based in Gainesville, Florida.
“It could be luck,” Southwick said. “When you do any kind of epidemiological intervention, you’ve got to wait at least two weeks” for the impact to carry through infection rates and then test results.
On the other hand, he’s optimistic Pennsylvania’s new restrictions, such as on indoor dining and gyms, will indeed have a positive impact; it’s just too soon to attribute Mifflin’s improvement, as well as an improved statewide number by the same metric (new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents) to the restrictions, which began last Saturday, he said.
Southwick called the restrictions “courageous” and “the right thing to do” from a public health perspective but lamented the impact on businesses.
“They should get remuneration. They should get support,” Southwick said of the businesses. “Because it’s not their fault either.”
Here are Midstate counties ranked by COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents (Dec. 11-17):
|County
|Cases per 100,000 residents
|County
|Cases per 100,000 residents
|1) Mifflin
|669
|6) Perry
|499
|2) York
|591
|7) Adams
|490
|3) Dauphin
|545
|8) Cumberland
|488
|4) Franklin
|527
|9) Lancaster
|457
|5) Lebanon
|517
|10) Juniata
|445
Among Midstate counties, only Juniata is lower than the statewide average; the Midstate, in other words, is significantly worse off than the state overall by this metric.
Here are Midstate counties ranked by COVID-19 test positivity rate (Dec. 11-17):
|County
|Positivity rate
|County
|Positivity rate
|1) Perry
|26.1%
|6) Dauphin
|20.6%
|2) Juniata
|24.8%
|7) York
|19.9%
|3) Mifflin
|23.3%
|8) Cumberland
|18.2%
|4) Adams
|22.1%
|9) Lebanon
|17.4%
|5) Franklin
|22.1%
|10) Lancaster
|14.0%
Among Midstate counties, only Lancaster is lower than the statewide average by that metric.
