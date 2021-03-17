Toomey and Smucker press DOH on COVID-19 nursing home deaths: ‘The results have been tragic’

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey and U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker are pressing the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and their handling of the coronavirus pandemic among long-term care residents.

In a letter to the department, the pair wrote “The results have been tragic. More than half of Pennsylvanians whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 were nursing homes residents.”

The letter sought answers to the state’s handling of the outbreak before Pennsylvania confirmed its first cases on March 6, 2020.

“What actions, if any, did the Department take to provide assistance to nursing homes before the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Pennsylvania?”

Additionally, the letter requested further information on how the department will strengthen protections for seniors in the future.

“As the virus continues to circulate in the U.S., how does the Department plan to provide ongoing resources and support to nursing homes to protect existing and future residents, including through vaccination efforts and the adequate procurement of PPE and testing materials?”