Turkey Hill employee at Columbia location tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Turkey Hill announced an employee at the store on 342 Chestnut Street in Columbia, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Turkey Hill says they are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials.

The store was closed at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30 to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next week.

Turkey Hill says all employees who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines.

