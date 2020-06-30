Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center says two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The center says the two individuals had little to no contact with residents.

Several staff members who worked with the individual have been tested and are currently self-monitoring at home before returning to work.

The center says to date, no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four staff members have tested positive.

