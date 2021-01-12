Two new COVID-19 testing sites open in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa (WHMT) — Two new COVID-19 testing sites are now open in Lancaster County.

One of the sites is at the former Sears Auto Center at the Park City Center.

The site is run by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which is one of the strike teams the state deployed so more Pennsylvanians could get a test for COVID-19.

The site, which opens at 9 a.m. and will be open everyday through Saturday, is capable of testing 450 people a day.

Aaron Moldoff from Lititz was one of the people to get tested at the site on Tuesday.

“You always would rather be safe than sorry,” Moldoff said. “I don’t want to be the reason anyone is getting sick. I don’t want to be spreading it around at all. The more safe I can be the better.”

Those who get a test at that site are not required to be showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

The other testing site is at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, which is next to Spooky Nook.

That site is run by Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health, but is paid for with Federal Cares Act Money. At that site you do need a note from a doctor to get a test.

While the testing sites opened on Tuesday some have questioned on how quickly sites like them could turn into mass COVID-19 vaccination sites. To that point Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar delivered encouraging words.

Azar said they are encouraging states to open more vaccine sites at places like pharmacies and community health centers.

Azar said they would be supplying states $3-billion in funding to kickstart mass vaccination sites.

“If states wish to set up mass vaccinations sites we stand ready to help both with CDC guidelines and other support including deploying personnel and technical support with and setup,” Azar said.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine said Pennsylvania did receive $100-million in recent stimulus money for costs of more vaccination sites.

Levine cautioned that mass vaccination sites are a little ways down the road.

“We must have patience.” Levine said. “The amount of vaccine available to Pennsylvania is still limited. It will take time before there is enough vaccine available for everyone.”