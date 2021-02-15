Unauthorized student gathering leads to new rules at York College

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An unauthorized student gathering is partly what’s led to new rules at York College.

65 positive coronavirus cases were reported at York College last week; some of them were linked to the gathering.

Not a lot of information has been released about the gathering, but the school said it happened the first weekend of February.

In a Facebook post, York College President Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith wrote, “This is not the time to be complacent or to give in to pandemic fatigue. Each one of us must do what is necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The college implemented new guidelines that will be in place for about a week longer. Those include no visitors in residence halls.

Students are only allowed to interact with others who live on their floor; they can’t be moving around in other residence halls.

Face masks and social distancing are required everywhere on campus once a student leaves his or her bedroom.

Gaiter masks and face shields aren’t allowed.

Food and drinks are banned from the library.

Lastly, students attending or hosting unauthorized gatherings will face interim suspension and will have to go through the student conduct process.

The school community just came back to campus at the beginning of February.

Students were asked to quarantine and required to show negative test results before returning.

The college says it is monitoring cases closely and will make more changes if necessary.