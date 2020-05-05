Unemployment issues addressed during joint Senate committee hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Unemployment issues were front and center Tuesday during a joint Senate committee hearing.

Since March 15th, more than 1.7 million unemployment claims have been filed in Pennsylvania.

“That’s roughly 24.7 percent of our entire workforce,” said Senate Communications and Technology Committee Chair Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-28).

Thirty percent of those people haven’t received their payment yet, which the state Department of Labor and Industry says, is mostly due to individual issues, like the wrong address or social security number.

“Those claims get kicked out of the system, and have to be manually reviewed. They have to be looked at individually by our UC staff,” said Jerry Oleksiak, Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry.

But so many people in that boat can’t get ahold of anyone for help. Emails are currently backed up by about a month, and with low unemployment the beginning of the year, staff was lower as well.

“At the height of the Great Recession, we had nearly 1,500 UC service center staff members on hand to respond to that crisis. Right before this pandemic, we had just 679 staff,” said Oleksiak.

Seventy former workers have been brought on, 500 staff have been reassigned to help with the backlog and soon 120 new hires will begin, with another 125 by the end of the month.

The unemployment compensation system is 40 years old, and was originally supposed to be upgraded by now, but won’t be until October of this year. Meanwhile, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA should be fully operational by the end of this week.

The Unemployment Compensation office says the end of the week, Thursdays and Fridays are the best days to get ahold of someone, and email is still the best option.