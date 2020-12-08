UNEMPLOYMENT UPDATE: Pandemic unemployment programs set to expire at end of the month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the end of this month, two federal pandemic unemployment programs are set to expire.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs will end Dec. 31, affecting about 500,000 Pennsylvanians.

The state says other programs can help.

With the assistance of Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the low-income Home Energy Assistance program, Pa. residents can obtain the aid they need after pandemic programs come to an end.

Pa. Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller knows this already difficult year may become more stressful come Dec. 31, but that the DHS will do what it can to provide financial assistance.

“All of us who want any who’s experiencing a serious life disruption to land on their feet quickly and comfortably,” says Miller, “but I don’t want anyone who’s still unemployed and looking for a job to feel like they have to endure this period and stress, anxiety and uncertainty alone.”

The state is urging Congress to extend or replace those programs through 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues and COVID-19 cases surge.