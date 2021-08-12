Union Community Care hosting ‘A Day of Healing’ for lives lost to the pandemic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, August 12 marks a day of healing in Lancaster County as community members gather to remember those who have died from COVID-19.

The event, organized by Union Community Care, will take place at Long’s Park in Lancaster at 6 p.m.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lancaster County lost more than 1,100 lives,” said Jackie Concepcion, Union Community Care VP of Community Impact. “Every person we lost was a family member, friend, or neighbor –someone that we knew dearly someone that we loved, and someone that was lost too soon.”

The event will feature live music, speakers, luminaries in memory of loved ones lost to COVID-19, and food trucks.

COVID-19 shots will also be available to everyone 12 years and older from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., before the event begins.

”Initially they weren’t able to have funeral services or celebration of life or even be there with them,” said Jackie Concepcion, Union Community Care vice president of community impact. “They had to say their goodbyes through a camera, through a laptop or phone. So I think this is a moment to begin the grieving process.”

Healthcare workers will also be honored for their sacrifices during the pandemic.