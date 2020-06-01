Update on scam as unemployment problems continue and more staff is brought on

HARRISBURG (WHTM) – The complaints haven’t stopped, so we haven’t stopped asking the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Office questions.

A scam started in Pennsylvania over the Memorial Day weekend in which fraudulent checks are being issued to people who have never filed a claim. It specifically targets the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) under the federal CARES Act.

Now those who qualify for PUA will receive their benefit payments via paper checks as a precaution. The state says its systems have not been compromised. Several federal and state agencies are investigating. You should mail the checks back, if you didn’t apply for benefits, but many of you who have applied still haven’t received any money.

“We’re currently moving, because I’m not sure we’re going to make the rent in the following months, so I’d rather just move in with in-laws, which is a major setback. I have two children. I have a third on the way,” said Earl Patrick.

“I have all these other bills that need to come into place,” said Aliraza Visram.

Both Patrick and Visram applied on April 12th, received their determination letter, have been filing bi-weekly, and can’t get ahold of anyone in the Unemployment Compensation Office for help.

“I just would like somewhat of an answer when it possibly could be coming,” said Patrick.

There are close to 1,900 Unemployment Compensation staff, up from 775 from the start of the pandemic.

“Working on our second group of intake interviewers that we are training. It’s a complicated system and it does take some time to get people trained,” said Jerry Oleksiak, Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry.

Right now, the email backlog is 56 days. Since March 15th, 83.6 percent of applicants have been paid their benefits.

The Department of Labor and Industry is holding another public virtual town hall answering your unemployment questions this Thursday at 1 p.m. You can view it here.