UPMC continues to vaccinate employees, shares vaccines with under-resourced communities

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC frontline workers continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, with over 41,000 healthcare employees immunized with the vaccination so far.

UPMC continues to vaccinate thousands of people every day. According to the healthcare system, 80% of their employees who responded to a survey say they want to get the shot.

The health group is now sharing vaccines with non-UPMC healthcare workers, and is prioritizing under-resourced communities.

On Monday, Geisinger Health and Penn State Health announced their intent to provide vaccines for community-based healthcare workers, as well.

“As we complete our vaccination of our staff and our nursing home residents, we look forward to a closer partnership with the state and county officials to make sure that, on a region-by-region basis, we can offer vaccination to as many people as possible,” said Tami Minnier, chief quality officer at UPMC.

UPMC says some employees are reporting mild side effects, but health experts still insist the vaccine is safe.