UPMC Doctor shares reaction to being among the first in Pa. to get second vaccine dose

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — We are three weeks into getting out the vaccine in Pennsylvania, which means a group of healthcare workers just got their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Sylvia Owusu-Ansah is an Emergency Room Physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. On Tuesday, she was part of the group of UPMC healthcare workers in Pittsburgh to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Having received that second shot gave me a little more reassurance,” Owusu-Ansah said. “The first shot was like I’m on my way and my immune system is building antibodies to fight this virus. It was kind of like getting to the finish line with the second shot.”

She’s relieved to see fellow healthcare workers on the frontlines of this fight get the extra protection offered by the vaccine.

“You can imagine a world where your physicians and your healthcare workers, your techs, your nurses, your EMS workers are completely wiped out. Then who is left to take care of these patients? That’s basically the bottom line,” Owusu-Ansah said.

The fight is far from over.

“As much as I’m excited for myself and protection of my patients and the community that I serve, all the more excited to see more and more people receive this vaccine and particularly those that need it the most,” Owusu-Ansah said.

Until then safety precautions are important, because it takes 2 shots to get the vaccine, but we’ve only got one shot to save lives.

“We didn’t even think by the end of 2020 we’d have a vaccine. So the glass half full for me is 4.6 million people and counting have already received their first shot. And that is a success. But we have a long way to go,” Owusu-Ansah said.