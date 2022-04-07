HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As COVID-19 began infecting Americans more than two years ago, Dr. John Goldman, a UPMC infectious disease specialist, thought the pandemic would be bad. And it was.

Goldman also thought it would last a while. And it did.

But the degree to which both of those thoughts were true surprised him in opposite directions.

“This was less severe than I expected but lasted a lot longer than I expected” back in 2020, Goldman said.

Less severe is — of course — a relative term for a pandemic that, as Goldman is the first to note, has killed nearly a million Americans.

“We had a lot of sick people. We had a lot of illness. We had a lot of disease. We had a lot of death,” Goldman said. But “we didn’t get to the point like the early infections in Italy, in other countries. We learned an awful lot very, very quickly.”

For example, American doctors, with the benefit of a surge that began mere weeks after Italy’s, learned “very quickly that steroids worked to prevent disease. We learned quickly that it actually hurt patients if we put them on a ventilator quickly,” Goldman said.

And months later, “we got a vaccine out in record time — quicker than I ever thought we would get a vaccine out,” Goldman said.

On the other hand, the pandemic has lasted longer than Goldman expected back in 2020, when he (like other experts) predicted it would largely be over by summer or fall 2021. Instead, the omicron variant in late 2021 and 2022 sent cases, hospitalizations, and death rates surging toward levels seen earlier in the pandemic.

Goldman made these comments Thursday following the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s now-monthly release of COVID data, which featured plummeting figures since as recently as February: an average of 767 new daily cases in March, compared to an average of 3,199 each day in February. There was an average of 32 daily deaths in March, down from 82 in February and an all-time one-day peak of 242 deaths on Dec. 22, 2020.

Goldman said UPMC’s seven hospitals now have a total of just eight COVID-19 patients between them, down from a peak of between 200 and 205.

One early hope that didn’t materialize?

“Initially, there was a hope that we’d achieve herd immunity, and so the disease would just go away,” Goldman said. “I don’t think that’s ever going to happen.”

Even vaccinated people who have had COVID can get it and transmit it again, he noted. But few of them get critically ill or die.

So back to the question of when we can truly start referring to the pandemic in the past tense: That’s not Goldman’s job to decide, but clearly, the precise moment when the World Health Organization does decide that is becoming a question of semantics.

“We’re in the process of making this change from a pandemic to an endemic disease” such as the seasonal flu, Goldman said. “What I expect to see is each [winter] season, we’ll see a recurrence of COVID, but there’ll be progressively fewer cases and progressively fewer hospitalizations.”

And not a moment too soon, from the perspective of a hospital infectious disease doctor.

“There are a lot of burned-out people” working in hospitals, Goldman said. “There are a lot of people choosing to retire early. There are a lot of people leaving health care.”