UPMC, HACC to host vaccine clinic for students, faculty and community members on Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The push continues to get Midstate residents vaccinated against COVID-19. UPMC is partnering with Harrisburg area Community College (HACC) to host a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, August 31.

The clinic is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the HACC Harrisburg Campus, Cooper Building on 1 HACC Drive. While registration is preferred, even walk-ins are welcome.

UPMC is partnering with the school to host clinics for students, faculty, and community members age 12 and older.

First doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be given and second doses will also be available to those who can show that they’ve had their first dose but did not complete their second round.

At this time, booster shots will only be given to those who are immunocompromised.

The HACC Lancaster campus will also be hosting a clinic on Monday.

Both locations will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and anyone who shows up to get their vaccine is asked to wear a mask.

To register for one of these events or to find another UPMC community clinic, click here or call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.