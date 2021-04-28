UPMC Magee to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women in Central Pa.

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC Magee will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic solely for pregnant women in Central Pa.

Pregnant women are at special risk for severe illness from COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Studies conducted over the course of a year have proven that pregnant women who contract the virus are more likely to be hospitalized and require intensive care and/or mechanical ventilation if hospitalized.

UPMC says early findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine show mRNA vaccines, like those from Pfizer and Moderna, appear safe for pregnant women.

The study also found possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women were in-line with those experienced by all women.

Pregnant women can schedule an appointment to talk to a provider or to get vaccinated by calling 717-231-8018.

The clinic will run Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. until noon at Outpatient Services D (Bloom Pavilion), UPMC Community Osteopathic, 4310 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109.

Vaccines are by appointment only and exclusively for pregnant women. Women do not need to be UPMC patients to attend the clinic.