UPMC promotes Evusheld for patients who need additional immunity to prevent COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC is touting a treatment given to people who need additional immunity to prevent them from getting COVID-19. The health system wants to make sure those people know this treatment is currently available.

Doctors at UPMC say Evusheld is not a substitute for the COVID vaccine. It’s a combination of two monoclonal antibody injections that are given before someone is infected with COVID-19.

UPMC estimates more than 85,000 active patients are eligible and about 13,000 of them are in the priority group. So far, it’s been given to about 1,000 patients. The treatment is given to patients who have severely weakened immune systems caused by an underlying disease, cancer treatments, organ transplants.

Since supply is limited, UPMC is reaching out to people with the highest level of need.

“If you get a call about Evusheld, say yes,” said Tami Minnier, Chief Quality & Operational Excellence Office at UPMC. “It’s these strategies and working together and caring for each other that is going to allow us to walk forward from this pandemic.”

Evushled is offered at UPMC locations in the Midstate.