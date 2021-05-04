‘Vaccination frustration’ is long gone as vaccine availability spreads across the Midstate

For those who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, there are more opportunities to do so.

The days of ‘vaccination frustration’ seem to be over as more and more places are holding pop-up clinics.

Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg is holding a vaccination clinic at its newly-renovated facility.

They are partnering with Rite Aid to provide the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Second doses will be given at the same location on May 29.

Appointments are required. To make one, you can call 866-674-4659.

Pharmacists with the Giant Company will also be hosting a vaccine clinic Tuesday that will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Giant’s Carlisle headquarters along the Harrisburg Pike.

Appointments are required. You can sign up to get your first dose by clicking here.

If you’re looking for more options for where you can get vaccinated, and for information on how to set up an appointment, click here.